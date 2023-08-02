Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Acquires New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Altria Group comprises about 0.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

MO stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $45.18. 9,899,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,750,026. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

