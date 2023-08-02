Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $154.49 on Wednesday. Lear has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average is $137.63. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

