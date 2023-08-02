Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG) Insider Buys A$29,000.00 in Stock

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG – Get Free Report) insider John Lee acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($19,463.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Latrobe Magnesium Limited engages in developing a magnesium production plant for the extraction of magnesium metal from fly ash resource in Germany. It holds interests in the Latrobe magnesium project located in the Latrobe Valley in Victoria. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

