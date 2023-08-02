Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 547 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

