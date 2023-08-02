Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 526,159 shares of company stock valued at $201,367,930 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $397.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $376.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

