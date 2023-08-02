Larson Financial Group LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 542.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUMG opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $381.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

