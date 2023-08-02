Larson Financial Group LLC Has $296,000 Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VGR opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.06. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $334.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.68%. Research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

