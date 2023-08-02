Larson Financial Group LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,028,000 after acquiring an additional 125,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $426,374,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $212.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

