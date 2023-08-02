Larson Financial Group LLC Has $234,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

