Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 244 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $180.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

