Lake Street Capital Raises LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target to $75.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 34,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,219,702.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 34,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,219,702.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,096.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,178 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.