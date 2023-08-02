KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. 19,367,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,009,404. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.