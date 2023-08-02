Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 237,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 404,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Kootenay Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$34.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Further Reading

