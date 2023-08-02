Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Up 1.2%

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.
Separately, Barclays raised Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.8 billion at December 31, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.
