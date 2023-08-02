KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,563 shares of company stock worth $2,566,524. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

KLAC traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.28. 859,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,383. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $517.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.