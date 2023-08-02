KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

KREF stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $836.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 408.95, a current ratio of 408.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -131.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KREF shares. TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

