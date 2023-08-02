Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 203.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $428.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

