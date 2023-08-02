Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Kforce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Kforce stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.89. 32,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,415. Kforce has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.87 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kforce in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,009,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kforce by 52.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 115,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kforce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

