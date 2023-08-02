KeyCorp Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $194.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $189.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CYBR. TheStreet raised CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $164.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.51. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $169.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,604,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after buying an additional 335,266 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,337,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,070,000 after buying an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

