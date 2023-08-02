Kevin Michael O’neill Sells 15,609 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.59. 3,072,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,773. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,989,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,090,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

