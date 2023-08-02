Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.75-$2.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Kennametal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 805,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after buying an additional 3,328,786 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after acquiring an additional 297,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 349,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after acquiring an additional 133,553 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

