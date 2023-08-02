Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

