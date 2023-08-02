Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,950,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,286,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,642,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.