Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.5% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,499,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,332,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,361,094. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

