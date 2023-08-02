Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,247 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 8.3% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after acquiring an additional 438,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,087,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.25. 3,036,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,870. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

