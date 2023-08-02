Kalos Management Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Visa stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,128. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

