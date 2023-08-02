Kalos Management Inc. Sells 694 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF makes up 2.4% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 239.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $206.00. 18,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,110. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

