Kalos Management Inc. Makes New $285,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,281,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,659,061. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

