Kalos Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EOG traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.23. 1,102,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,094. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.39 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.27 and a 200 day moving average of $117.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

