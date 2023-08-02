Kalos Management Inc. Buys Shares of 520 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.86. 6,023,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,278,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

