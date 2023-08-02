Kalos Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
