Kalos Management Inc. Acquires New Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 531,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,320,000 after acquiring an additional 176,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,445,000 after acquiring an additional 150,393 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,227,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 86,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDOG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. 18,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.