Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $718,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 456.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 10,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,942,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,930. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -267.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

