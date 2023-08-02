Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 18,195 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.75. 647,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,841. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.