Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.13. 833,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

