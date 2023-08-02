Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $49.23. 84,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

