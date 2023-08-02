Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $21.24 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,240,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 10.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,424 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.38. 94,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,809. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

