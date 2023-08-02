Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. 2,685,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,401. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

