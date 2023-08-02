Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 222,310 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.56. 540,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,783. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

