Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 959 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

