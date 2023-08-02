Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 150 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.62. 730,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

