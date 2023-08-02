Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,877,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,785,000 after buying an additional 1,458,591 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after buying an additional 923,750 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after buying an additional 606,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,178,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.