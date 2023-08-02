Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,357 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.70. 96,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.10. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

