JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Increased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,874 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 140.8% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,768,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,039. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.