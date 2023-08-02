JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Increased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,874 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 140.8% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,768,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,039. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
