JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 26,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,299,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

