JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 116.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $149,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,103. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $433.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

