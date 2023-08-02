JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $185.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Get Eaton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.11. Eaton has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after buying an additional 4,985,386 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.