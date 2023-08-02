Joystick (JOY) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,486.49 or 1.00051940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

