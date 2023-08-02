John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PDT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 142,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

