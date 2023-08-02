John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock remained flat at $14.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 42,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

